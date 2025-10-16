Finds Under $40: Pumpkin Fest at Venetucci Farm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40.00; the focus for this article (and outing) is the Pumpkin Fest at the Venetucci Farm.

Pumpkin Fest is a recurring, fall festival-type experience hosted at the historic Venetucci Farm, building on the farm's pumpkin-based legacy each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout the month of October.

The Venetucci Farm and Pumpkin Fest is managed by Gather Mountain Blooms, who hope to maintain the Venetucci legacy and provide families and members of the community with a space to create lasting memories.

The cost of admission to the farm's property is $5.00 (children ages 3 and under are free), with autumnal activities being sold separately. Visitors have the opportunity to:



Find and take home their own pumpkin

Pick out their own flowers (this opportunity lasts until the first frost of the season)

Visit a Makers Market

Enjoy a variety of snacks and beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic)

Stroll down a spooky trail

Additionally, the venue is running in conjunction with the neighboring farming operation, which is offering Farmer Tracy's Fun Zone; the price of admission is $15.00 and includes:



A hayride through the property's extensive fields

A five-acre sorghum maze

Hay slides

And more

Pumpkin Fest is hosted on Fridays from 9:30 am - 2:30 pm and Saturdays/Sundays from 9:30 am - 4:00 pm.

For additional information on Pumpkin Fest and Venetucci Farm, click here.

