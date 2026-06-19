Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend June 19 - June 21, 2026

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Pikes Peak Hill Climb to the Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Pikes Peak Hill Climb

The 104th "Race to the Clouds" is happening this weekend! Sunday's race is slated to feature 75 drivers representing eight different countries. Gates for spectators open at 2:30 a.m. and the first race up Pikes Peak Highway will start at 7:30 a.m. Don't miss Fan Fest on Friday along Tejon Street from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. More information here.



Watch a preview of the Fan Fest below:

Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival

The sixth annual Juneteenth Festival is happening this weekend! The two-day event will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday at The Norris Penrose Indoor Event Center in Colorado Springs. There will be live music, food, art and family fun. The festival is free to attend! More information here.

Professional Bull Riders Space Cowboys

The Professional Bull Riders and the United States Space Force are uniting for an America 250 celebration! The festivities start at 2 p.m. at the United States Air Force Academy with family-friendly activities. At 6 p.m., country singer Chris Janson will perform at Falcon Stadium, followed by a PBR competition at 7 p.m. After the competition, Tim McGraw will perform! Tickets start at $36. More information here.

FIBArk

FIBArk, which stands for First in Boating in the Arkansas River, returns to Salida this weekend! America's longest standing whitewater festival runs from Thursday to Sunday. There are plenty of events happening each day, including live music and a parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $15. More information here.

First and Main Summer Concert Series

The First and Main Summer Concert Series continues this weekend in Colorado Springs! The event is happening every Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through July 17 at the park across from the Cinemark at First & Main Town Center. Each week features a different local band, offering a diverse mix of sounds and genres designed to appeal to audiences of all ages. More information here.



Watch News5's coverage of the concert series below:

Colorado Renaissance Festival

It's time for all squires, knights and fair maidens to descend upon Larkspur yet again for a summer of Renaissance fair activities! The 49th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival continues at Perry Park Avenue this weekend! The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through August 2. Tickets for adults are $32. More information here.



Watch a preview of the festival below:

North Pole Colorado Santa's Workshop

Feeling festive? The North Pole in Cascade is open! The park will be open for its 70th season from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 31. Enjoy two dozen unique rides at 7,500 feet above sea level. You can also visit Santa! Ride wristbands start at $38, and children two and under can get in for free. More information here.

Backyard Market

Situated along Shoup Road in Black Forest, this market is dedicated to supporting local producers and creators. The market runs every Saturday from now through October 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each market this year is expected to have more than 80 vendors and live music. More information here.



Watch a preview of what to expect at the market below:

Colorado Springs Sunday Market

The Colorado Springs Sunday Market continues this weekend! It will be held at Acacia Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Every Sunday through October 25, the market will feature live music, locally-grown produce, artisan foods and handmade goods. More than 60 vendors will also be at the park. More information here.

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