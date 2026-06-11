Ways to celebrate Juneteenth across Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Annual celebrations are set to take place not just across Southern Colorado, but across the Nation, as people prepare to celebrate the end of chattel slavery in the United States.

Despite the Emancipation Proclamation from President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863, declaring all enslaved people in the Confederate States to be free. It would not be until June 19, 1865, that federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure that all enslaved people were free.

Across the U.S., Juneteenth is a celebration of that freedom that began in Texas all those years ago.

In Southern Colorado, that celebration can be found each year at events across the state. Here are a few to check out.

Colorado Springs

4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Hosted by the African American Historical & Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs, this event will be on Friday, June 19, at the African American Museum in Colorado Springs at the Westside Community Center Campus from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

A freedom march will kick off the event at 12:00 p.m. and will be followed by museum tours, historical booths, vendors, and plenty of kids' activities from story hours to reenactment performances.

Learn more here.

6th Annual Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival

This two-day event will take place on Saturday and Sunday at The Norris Penrose Indoor Event Center. The Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival is free to the public and wants to bring the community together for two days of live music, food, art, and family fun.

People can expect to see a car and motorcycle show on Saturday, which will include an electric vehicle showcase. With performances from artists David Banner, 702, and Lil G across the two days, there will be plenty of activities to partake in.

For more information, click here.

Pueblo

Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Ray Aguilera Park

Each year, the Juneteenth Organization of Pueblo hosts its Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Ray Aguilera Park. The event has been on different dates in years past, but the group plans to hold the event on Saturday, June 20, and will start at 12:00 p.m.

This year, there will be a community dessert competition, and the group says that if you want to participate, an entry will cost you $10. Desserts must be ready to present by no later than 11:30 a.m.

Is there an event we missed? Let us know about it.

___

Businesses along Dublin Boulevard struggling during ongoing construction Even though the latest city announcements say the end could be near for the Dublin project. For struggling businesses along that roadway, a few more bad days could mean the end for them too. Businesses along Dublin Boulevard struggling during ongoing construction

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.