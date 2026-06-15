Pikes Peak International Hill Climb to host 104th running

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The 104th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is right around the corner. Here's everything you need to know about this iconic automobile race that draws competitors from all around the world to test their driving prowess on America's Mountain.

Competitors in the accomplished field are preparing to challenge the 12.42-mile course on Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain, navigating 156 turns and climbing more than 4,700 feet to the 14,115-foot summit. PPIHC Press Release

Dubbed 'The Race to the Clouds,' this year's competition is situated on Sunday, June 21, and is slated to feature 75 drivers representing eight different countries.

Situated along the Pikes Peak Highway, gates for spectators to travel to their designated viewing areas open at 2:30 am, and the first race will kick off at 7:30 am.

Practice and qualifying runs will take place June 16 - 19; tickets and information for practice days and race day can be found here.

If you're heading out to view the spectacle, click here for a full spectator guide.

On the Friday (June 19) preceding the race, Downtown Colorado Springs will play host to Fan Fest, a celebration of the Hill Climb that will take over a portion of Tejon Street that stretches from Platte down to Vermijo and will run from 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm.

The free event will give visitors a chance to get a closer look at more than 60 of this year's drivers alongside their vehicles; the festival will also feature FMX Motocross demonstrations, plenty of vendors/displays, and a number of local breweries.



5:00pm – Event begins

6:15pm – FMX Freestyle Motocross Practice (Weather permitting)

6:00-7:00pm – HELLA Fast 15 Autograph Session

6:00-7:00pm – Kumho Tire Gaining Traction Autograph Session

8:15pm – FMX Freestyle Motocross Demo (Weather permitting)

9:00pm – Event ends

Click Here for a map of the event.

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