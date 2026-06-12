Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend June 12 - June 14, 2026

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From Pikes Peak Pride to the Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America opening, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Pikes Peak Pride

Pikes Peak Pride is happening this weekend! The event is happening on Saturday and Sunday at Alamo Square Park at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. There will be events happening from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday along Tejon Street. More information here.



Watch a preview of Pikes Peak Pride below:

Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America

The Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America is opening this weekend in Pueblo! The museum is located on Central Main Street near the Pueblo Convention Center. There will be a grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting on Friday, and an outdoor festival on Saturday. Both events start at 10 a.m. Tickets to visit the museum are $15 for adults. More information here.



Watch News5's coverage of the museum below:

Pikes Peak Regional History Symposium

Colorado is turning 150 years old, and the Pikes Peak Library District is hosting its annual Pikes Peak Regional History Symposium this Saturday! It will be held at 1 p.m. at the East Library. The event’s focus is to highlight different eras in the Pikes Peak region's history, and how they impacted Colorado. The event is free, but you do need to register for it. More information here.



Watch News5's coverage of the symposium below:

Switchbacks FC vs Sacramento Republic FC

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks return to action this weekend! The Switchbacks take on Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday at Weidner Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m, and gates open at 6 p.m. The theme for Saturday's match is mustache night. The Switchbacks currently sit in eighth place in the USL west standings. Tickets start at $25. More information here.

Pueblo Punishers Playoff Game

The Pueblo Punishers are playing in the National Arena League semifinals! The Punishers will face the Salina (Kansas) Liberty at the Southwest Motors Event Center. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. With a win, the Punishers will play in the championship against the winner of the Omaha Beef and the Southwest Kansas Storm. Tickets start at $21. More information here.

Feast of Saint Arnold

The 14th annual Feast of Saint Arnold, an enormous, family-friendly, beer festival, is happening Saturday! The event will be held at the Chapel of Our Saviour Episcopal Church from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tickets start at $50. Proceeds from the event will support Westside CARES. More information here.



Watch a preview of the Feast of Saint Arnold below:

First and Main Summer Concert Series

The First and Main Summer Concert Series is back! The event is happening every Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through July 17 at the park across from the Cinemark at First & Main Town Center. Each week features a different local band, offering a diverse mix of sounds and genres designed to appeal to audiences of all ages. More information here.



Watch News5's coverage of the concert series below:

Colorado Renaissance Festival

It's time for all squires, knights and fair maidens to descend upon Larkspur yet again for a summer of Renaissance fair activities! The 49th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival returns to Perry Park Avenue this weekend! The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through August 2. Tickets for adults are $32. More information here.



Watch a preview of the festival below:

North Pole Colorado Santa's Workshop

Feeling festive? The North Pole in Cascade is open! The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy two dozen unique rides at 7,500 feet above sea level. You can also visit Santa! Ride wristbands start at $38, and children two and under can get in for free. More information here.

Backyard Market

Situated along Shoup Road in Black Forest, this market is dedicated to supporting local producers and creators. The market runs every Saturday from now through October 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each market this year is expected to have more than 80 vendors and live music. More information here.



Watch News5's coverage of the market below:

Colorado Springs Sunday Market

The Colorado Springs Sunday Market continues this weekend! It will be held at Acacia Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Every Sunday through October 25, the market will feature live music, locally-grown produce, artisan foods and handmade goods. More than 60 vendors will also be at the park. More information here.

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