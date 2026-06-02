Library district highlights Pikes Peak region's impact on Colorado history

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado is turning 150 years old in less than two months, and the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) wants to show how important our area is to the state’s history.

PPLD will be hosting its annual Pikes Peak Regional History Symposium this Saturday and next Saturday at 1 p.m. The symposium will be held at PPLD's East Library, which is located near the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Vickers Drive.

The event’s focus is to highlight different eras in the Pikes Peak region's history, and how it impacted Colorado.

News5 spoke with John Jarrell, who is the Project Coordinator for Regional History and Genealogy at PPLD. Jarrell told us what he hopes people take away from this event.

“A recognition on the influence our region had on the state, whether you are talking about the very beginning where we were establishing water law, to the post war boom we had here, (or) the huge influence we had on Colorado as a whole in that era,” said Jarrell.

The event is free and open to the public, but you do need to register. To do so, visit PPLD's website.

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