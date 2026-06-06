Beer is flowing as the Feast of Saint Arnold approaches

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Feast of Saint Arnold, an enormous, family-friendly, beer festival, is right around the corner; the 14th annual event is set for June 13 and will continue its mission of supporting Westside CARES.

The day-long festival will feature samplings from 30+ local craft breweries, wineries, distilleries, and zero-proof beverages, as well as delicious food from local food trucks and crafts from local artisans. Attendees will also enjoy live music from Melody Ranch, WireWood Station, and The Neckslappers, as well as a dedicated Family Fun Zone with activities for kids of all ages. Westside CARES

Proceeds from the event are largely used to support Westside CARES; over the course of its run, the Feast of Saint Arnold has contributed hundreds-of-thousands of dollars towards the non-profit, which is dedicated towards supporting community members in need of assistance.

Westside CARES is a nonprofit collaboration of 20+ interfaith communities in El Paso County, united in care and compassion for those in need by providing crisis human services. Westside CARES

The event is held at the Chapel of Our Saviour Episcopal Church, which is located near The Broadmoor, and runs from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 13.

Tickets are priced at $50 online ($55 with fees), or $60 at the gate. Organizers suggest purchasing tickets online to ensure access to the event and avoid long lines.

If you're looking for a way to participate ahead of time, you can join The Pilgrimage of Pints, a self-guided brewery/distillery tour that organizers hope will break locals out of their normal routines.

If you visit and purchase beverages from 15 businesses, you can enter the Feast of Saint Arnold an hour before general admission and your ticket price comes down to only $30. To register for the Pilgrimage of Pints, click here.

_____

'The Smoke Alarm Definitely Saved Her Life' After a fast-moving fire destroyed a home in Manitou Springs and forced evacuations, the fire chief says one thing made all the difference: a working smoke detector. The segment has dramatic viewer video of the flames and the chief's powerful reminder to check your smoke alarms. 'The Smoke Alarm Definitely Saved Her Life'

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.