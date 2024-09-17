Major safety changes at The Citadel Mall says the owner group, a look at how we got here

COLORADO SPRINGS — Safety changes have been implemented and will continue to develop, according to the ownership group of The Citadel Mall.

WHAT STEPS HAVE BEEN TAKEN?

Namdar Realty Group, the owners of the building say the security changes will be seen and unseen. Working with community leaders and businesses, the mall says Kevin Chadrjian, Asset Manager of Namdar Realty Group, will continue to visit the mall to ensure all measures are implemented.

The mall says the following has been implemented since it heard the community's call for more security in the building:



AI surveillance camera test program, including the installation of nine new cameras covering all main entrances and the food court

Door repairs

Emergency PA system repair

Ongoing lighting repairs

Increase of overall security hours by 53 hours/week, including armed security seven days/week

Full review of on-site security policy and procedure with various adjustments made to suit the immediate needs better

Open discussions related to coordinating training activities for local Police/Fire/EMS on-site

Coordinated public events for community engagement alongside city and other local agencies

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

News5 has been following the safety concerns and has been a part of seeking solutions with the community, including following the calls for action for mall leadership to be a more proactive part of the solution.

In 2023, News5 discovered that calls for service were up by 60% between 2021 and 2022. A majority of the calls were for shoplifting, but those numbers more than doubled that of the calls at the Chapel Hills Mall and four times as many as The Promenade Shops At Briargate.

Paul Sexton Data from the Colorado Springs Police Department show during 2021 to 2022, the area near the Citadel Mall had more than double the calls than the Chapel Hills Mall off of North Academy Boulevard and almost four times as many as The Promenade Shops At Briargate.

Renewed calls for change came after the two recent deaths of individuals inside the mall. One is the death of 18-year-old Teryus Thomas, who was shot in killed after an argument turned into a shooting at The Citadel Mall on Christmas Eve of 2023.

Following these events, News5 wanted to help search for solutions and organized a public town hall partnering with The Gazette, bringing community leaders and the public together to discuss the issues and seek solutions. Crime and Community: A Solutions-Based Town Hall at The Citadel Mall, brought panelists such as Mayor Yemi Mobolade, Police Chief Adrian Vasquez, District 5 Councilmember Nancy Henjum, DeAndre Smith with Men of Influence, Mitchell High School Principal George Smith together to answer questions and talk with each other.

Concerns over safety at the mall led the Department of the Army to add The Citadel Mall to off-limits areas and establishments in July of 2024. The army quickly adjusted this to allow members to the mall for educational, religious, or military recruitment purposes as there is a recruiting office located on the premises. In September, The Citadel Mall was removed from the off-limits areas altogether.

In August of 2024, movement on the community calls for action finally began. In a news conference with businesses and other leaders, Councilmember Nancy Henjum said Namdar Reality Group was beginning to take actionable steps. Citing a lack of response and leadership from the owner group was to blame for slow action in the past, however, a representative of the group, Kevin Chadrijan, Asset Manager for Namdar Realty Group flew in to discuss solutions with community leaders and businesses.

HOW ARE COMMUNITY LEADERS REACTING TO THE CHANGES?

Following the news of the updated security, News5 has been reaching out to see what community leaders think of Namdar Realty Group's actions, as of publishing this article we are still gathering comments.

While Councilmember Nancy Henjum was out of town when we tried to sit down with her to hear her reaction to the recent changes and steps being taken, News5 Photojournalist Ryan Mutch was able to sit down with her on a brief Zoom call to hear her reaction. You can watch that full interview below.

"Extremely positive. I actually couldn't be happier with the engagement of the management, or actually the ownership at Namdar of The Citadel Mall. From the the get go, from the very beginning at the news of the Army and the military's decision. They responded very quickly and have been working really pretty much nonstop since that time, looking at different security measures," said Councilmember Nancy Henjum.

Nobody with Fort Carson would go on camera however a spokesperson with the Mountain Post sent us the following statement:

The entire Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board is grateful for the continued efforts to keep our community safe in the local area.

Fort Carson Spokesperson

In a statement to our newsroom, Mayor Yemi Mobolade said the following:

The decision to remove the Citadel Mall from the off-limits list, and institute a three-month probationary status, is a positive development for our community and underscores the power of radical collaboration. Thank you to 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson Commanding General MG David Doyle and the Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board for recognizing the good faith effort of the Citadel Mall owners to make security improvements. This decision is the result of dedicated stakeholders joining together to make necessary changes and demonstrate a proactive approach to safety. By welcoming military families back to the Citadel Mall, we not only restore a sense of normalcy, but also reinforce the strong bond between the military community and Colorado Springs. It is crucial we maintain this momentum. By sustaining open communication and ongoing collaboration with all parties, we can continue to build a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade





