Military Lifts Ban on Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Citadel mall has been under scrutiny due to a number of safety incidents, including a Christmas Eve shooting last year that killed one.

On Thursday, city leaders announced that the military was removing the shopping center from the list, in a joint statement saying:

“Thank you to the Citadel Mall ownership for their commitment to making necessary changes and demonstrating a proactive approach to safety.”

Nancy Henjum is the City Council member who represents the district where the Citadel Mall is located. She says that after the ban was put in place, the mall took a closer look at its safety measures and implemented new safeguards.

“Clearly the actions that have been taken have been sufficient to make the key difference,” she said.

Now that the ban is lifted, Henjum believes the mall can finally continue to move in the right direction.

“There are so many people who are really extremely happy about the decision, and it really helps me to begin to be able to move forward and continue the work that was started before this ban. We really turned that crisis into an opportunity,” Henjum said.

