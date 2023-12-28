Colorado Springs Police release the identity of man killed in Christmas Eve Shooting at The Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released the identity of a man killed at a shooting at The Citadel Mall on Christmas Eve.

Police say 18-year-old Teryus Thomas of Colorado Springs was killed after two groups of people got into a fight. Police say Thomas was found dead after suffering what appeared to be a gunshot wound and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

The exact cause of death has not been released by the El Paso County Coroner as of writing this article.

One woman and two other men were injured in the shooting but were in stable condition after treatment at local hospitals.

On the night of the shooting, police say shots were fired after a fight broke out between two groups inside the mall just after 4:30 pm. The mall was closed until Tuesday following the Sunday night shooting before reopening to guests.

CSPD says this is the 35th homicide in Colorado Springs this year and by this time last year there were 54 homicides. At this time the Colorado Springs Police Department has not arrested anyone connected to the shooting.

In April 2023, News 5 reported a drastic increase in calls for service from police at the mall. Up 60% from 2021 to 2022. With total calls more than double that of Chapel Hills Mall and almost four times as many as The Promenade Shops At Briargate.

The majority of calls to the Citadel Mall from 2021 to 2022 were for shoplifting. Also included on the list were 24 calls for aggravated assault, 33 calls for motor vehicle theft, 11 weapons law violations, and seven calls for kidnapping/abduction.

Paul Sexton Data from the Colorado Springs Police Department show during 2021 to 2022, the area near the Citadel Mall had more than double the calls than the Chapel Hills Mall off of North Academy Boulevard and almost four times as many as The Promenade Shops At Briargate.

This is still an active investigation, and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

