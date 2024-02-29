Crime and Community: A Solutions-Based Town Hall at The Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Most people in Colorado Springs would agree that we live in one of the most beautiful cities in America.

But crime can leave a mark -- on our city, and all who live and visit here. Have you had enough? Are you ready to help find solutions and feel safer no matter where you go? Join KOAA 5, The Gazette, and our panelists as we blaze a trail to take back our city and talk about solutions to reduce crime in Colorado Springs.

Panelists will include Mayor Yemi Mobolade, Police Chief Adrian Vasquez, District 5 Councilmember Nancy Henjum, DeAndre Smith with Men of Influence, Mitchell High School Principal George Smith, and other members of the community.

The town hall will be moderated by KOAA News5 Investigates’ Alasyn Zimmerman. This town hall will be available for live viewing on all KOAA platforms and will replace News5 at 6 p.m. commercial-free on Thursday, March 7.

Should you like to attend the event in person it will be held at Imagination Celebration inside The Citadel Mall kicking off at 6:00 p.m.

We want to hear from you, have a question for a panelist, or want to attend the event live? Ask your question and RSVP here.

____

