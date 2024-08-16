City leaders working to solve Citadel Mall crime issues, citing better leadership from mall owners

COLORADO SPRINGS — During a news conference on Thursday, Colorado Springs city leaders, police, and business owners said now is the time to increase safety at The Citadel Mall on the east side of the city.

Since 2016, at least three people have died and more than 20 people have been injured in shootings inside and on the mall's property.

Colorado Springs City Councilmember Nancy Henjum said the previous lack of response from the mall's owner, Namdar Realty Group, had made it difficult to find solutions to increasing crime. She said new leadership within the New York-based company is now getting the ball rolling.

Kevin Chadrjian, Asset Manager for Namdar Realty Group, said he flew to Colorado Springs to meet with city leaders and mall tenants this week. Chadrjian said he started with the company in June and this is the first time he has visited the mall. Councilmember Henjum commended Chadrjian on his willingness to find a path forward for The Citadel.

"I cannot express how grateful I am to actually have somebody from the national office who's showing, demonstrating care and concern," said Councilmember Henjum.

Chadrjian said he also met with Colorado Springs Police for a security assessment of the mall on Tuesday. During Thursday's news conference, Chief Adrian Vasquez said one possible security upgrade could be shared police access to mall security cameras.

"We can't just access it and start watching for no reason, but when something happens, we can immediately pipe into that system and see through their cameras," said Chief Vasquez.

As for outside the mall, Chadrjian said the company is looking into limiting access to the parking lot after the mall is closed.

"We also own the Chapel Hills Mall, which is right north of us, and they have a very strong security program there. We're working alongside of them, trying to combine those teams together," said Chadrjian.

City Economic Development Officer Jessie Kimber said the city is also working to retract the military ban put on the mall last month. Jody Harlow, the owner of Academy of Life and Leadership Taekwondo inside the mall, said the ban prohibiting military members from visiting the mall has affected his business.

"Some of our clients are military families, and that's personal for me, because I am a 20-year retired disabled veteran," he said. "I want to see them be able to come back to the mall and be part of the mall."

Namdar Realty said there's no specific timeline for when the security upgrades will happen. Chadrjian said the company will first look at any mall policies and procedures that need to change and then start making improvements to the infrastructure.

