The US Army released its Off-Limits area in Colorado Springs for Army personnel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Department of the Army has released its list of Off-Limits Areas and Establishments as of May 2024.

The Off-Limits list will pertain to Colorado Springs and surrounding areas.

The memorandum applies to all uniformed Armed Forces personnel in the Fort Carson AOR regardless of assignment.

The newly released list supersedes any previous Off-Limits areas from the memorandum published in Nov. 2023.

Off-Limits Areas and Establishments:

Bars/Clubs:



Club La Casota, 430 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO. 80910.

Knucklehead Tavern, 3627 Delta Drive, Colorado Springs, CO. 80010.

Blondies, 24 N. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO. 80903.

Nova Nightclub, 18 S Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO. 80903.

La Palapa, 525 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO. 80910.

Latin Quarters, 3958 N. Academy Blvd #112, Colorado Springs, CO. 80917.

El Huracan Night Club, 2330 S. Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO. 80916.

Massage Parlor:



Sugar Tree Massage, 1807 B Street, Colorado Springs, CO. 80906.

Adult Entertainment:



Pleasures Adult Entertainment Center, 3425 E. Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO. 80909.

Shopping Centers:



The Citadel Mall, 750 Citadel Drive E, Colorado Springs, CO. 80909.

Recruiting Command is exempt for the purpose of conducting recruiting activities within the Citadel Mall.

After Hours Club:



La Tarazza, 609 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO. 80910.

Employment:



FMC Security

Establishments that endorse human trafficking and prostitution are off-limits.

This memorandum is punitive and violators may be subject to adverse administrative action or punishment under the UCMJ, Article 92(Failure to Obey Order of Regulation).

The point of contact for the memorandum is the Garrison Commander at (719)-526-5600.

___





Free pool days in Pueblo during extreme heat advisory First summer emergency shelter declaration in Pueblo Free pool days in Pueblo during extreme heat advisory

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.