The Military's Recent Ban on Military Members Going to the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs is Changing

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The military has amended its off-limits rule for the Citadel Mall.

We have learned military members can now go to the mall for educational, religious, or military recruitment purposes.

We asked business owners in the mall how they feel about this ban and what’s being done to get it lifted.

These owners are now speaking out, saying they had no idea about the ban.

Sarah Steffensen is the operations manager for Zeal Church. She said the news was unexpected.

“Finding out the way we found out with no notification or prior conversation was really discouraging and shocking.”

Jody Harlow, the owner of the Marshall Arts Center at the Citadel Mall, is saying the same thing.

“Yeah, I wasn’t notified, and it really, it breaks my heart.”

News5's Piper Vaughn spoke with Nancy Henjum, the city council member who represents the area that includes the Citadel Mall.

For. more information about what is being done to resolve the issue, watch the video above.

