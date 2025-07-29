New report indicates homelessness on the rise in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The number of people experiencing homelessness in Colorado Springs has increased as indicated by the latest Pikes Peak Continuum of Care (PPCoC) Point in Time (PIT) report.

The report, which counted individuals on the night of January 9 when temperatures reached single digits, found 1,745 people experiencing homelessness in the county. Of those, 522 were unsheltered. PPCoC's Chair of the Governing Board, Becky Treece, explained the distinction.

"Of those, 522 were not sheltered, meaning that they were living outdoors, in tents, in cars or in places not meant for human habitation," said Treece. "We do not have the resources necessary in our community to meet our need."

Amy Cox, Chief Housing & Homeless Coordinator for Colorado Springs, emphasized the importance of analyzing this data comprehensively.

"When we place this data alongside the insights we have, we begin to see a more fuller picture of homelessness," said Cox.

Local service providers confirm they're experiencing increased demand. Travis Williams, CEO of Springs Rescue Mission, noted their shelters are seeing unusually high numbers, even during warmer months.

"We've really been seeing more and more people that are coming through our doors that need help," said Williams. "Just this last week, we had over 441 people stay at our shelter, which for summertime, that's a high for us."

While the overall trend shows increasing homelessness, there was one potentially positive development in the report.

"This Point in Time study pointed to a slight decrease in the number of household family households that's an adult and a child who are homeless," said Andy Barton, President & CEO of Catholic Charities of Central Colorado.

"[Over time] we've seen a gradual rise as it relates to families," said Barton. "It's probably consistent with what we see in terms of the unhoused adult population."

Officials acknowledge the PIT report has limitations. Higher counts may be partially attributed to increased volunteer participation, while individuals fleeing domestic violence or living in vehicles remain difficult to track accurately.

