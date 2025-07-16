Colorado Springs City Council members clash with mayor over vetoed ordinance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade's first veto is creating a divide between what he believes is his authority as mayor versus the city council's authority regarding recreational marijuana sales tax revenue.

Mayoral vetoes in Colorado Springs have been rare, but they do happen.

The mayor's recent statement gave four reasons for the veto, but the main reason was that he believes the application review committee created by this ordinance usurps his administrative duty to issue grants.

"I would respectfully disagree with the mayor. I don't believe that city council had any intentionality of usurping power from the administration," said Council President Pro Tem Brian Risley.

Risley claims this ordinance helps the mayor vet potential grant recipients for the recreational marijuana sales tax revenue and does not take away the mayor's final say.

"This gives us a tool in our tool belt to make recommendations and to underscore the importance of why we're recommending what we are," said Risley.

The conflict stems from a 2022 vote when Colorado Springs residents rejected recreational marijuana, but approved how its sales tax revenue would be used.

Now that voters approved recreational marijuana in 2024, the 5% tax goes to public safety, mental health services and PTSD treatment programs for veterans.

In June, city council passed this ordinance, which set up a grant application process to distribute the tax revenue, leading to the mayor's veto.

The ordinance passed six to three, with Councilmember Kimberly Gold among those opposed.

"This, to me (is) the literal definition of red tape," said Gold.

Gold believes this application process would take up an unnecessary amount of time and resources.

"Our voters have already made the decision last year to put this money into public safety, mental health and PTSD treatment for veterans," she said.

Gold added that the money should go to the city's police and fire departments, given that the city is facing a nearly $12 million shortfall, which aligns with the mayor's position.

"I have talked to my colleagues at police and fire. It is a pressing need," said Gold.

Risley says city council intends to revisit this veto.

