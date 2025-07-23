After lawsuit dismissed, Pine Creek homeowners vow to keep fighting against proposed housing development

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The latest legal attempt from some Pine Creek area homeowners to block city funding for the planned Royal Pine Apartment Complex has failed, but neighbors to the proposed project continue to speak out against it.

"I have not heard anyone from this community speak positively about this project," said Timothy Lewin, a Pine Creek homeowner.

Lewin and Laura Wilkey have kept their message consistent since the apartment complex was approved.

"This is probably the best place I've ever lived," said Wilkey.

The group "Preserve Pine Creek" had their most recent attempt to delay the project dismissed.

The lawsuit sought to block a $60 million City Council approved private activity bond for the development, which would bring 232 affordable homes off of North Powers Boulevard and North Union Boulevard.

Concerns over the project include traffic at the roundabout that would lead to the building, among other issues.

"Traffic, school, congestion, safety issues, evacuation, those very same problems will affect those very people, our future neighbors," said Lewin.

Wilkey and Lewin discussed what's next after this latest dismissal, suggesting a recall of their district's council member Tom Bailey.

"If the City Council is not going to give us proper redress in this matter, then there's going to be peaceful political consequences," said Wilkey.

Bailey acknowledged the frustration from some constituents.

"My constituents in that neighborhood are frustrated with me," said Bailey. "My responsibility, yes, is to the people in this district, but much more broadly, my responsibility is to the people of the City of Colorado Springs, and I believe that providing this housing option is in the best interest of all the people in the City of Colorado Springs."

Bailey was one of six council members to vote yes to the project's private activity bond in May, but was not on the council that approved the Royal Pine Apartments in 2024.

"This is the kind of project that we need throughout the city, in my opinion, because our... housing has become unattainable for too many people in the city," said Bailey.

___

Tasty Freeze in Colorado Springs celebrates turning 70, hosts community event They held a 70 year anniversary for the community. The event was also a fundraiser where proceeds went to the place which is an organization that helps young people experiencing homelessness. Tasty Freeze in Colorado Springs celebrates turning 70, hosts community event

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.