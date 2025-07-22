Ahead of censure vote, Pueblo Mayor says Councilmember Gomez's inappropriate remarks are 'few and far between'

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Remarks made by Councilmember Roger Gomez during a public forum may result in his censure after he made comments about transgender staff members at Rawlings Public Library in Pueblo.

In a public forum meant to discuss appointing library trustees, Gomez said about library staff: "There's a person at the front desk...they have questions about what's a he or she... I just don't feel comfortable supporting this until I get the answers I need."

Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham says this is not the first time Gomez has made remarks she views as inappropriate.

"These comments are few and far between. He discriminates against women. He's now discriminating against a protected class and needs to be held accountable," said Graham.

According to Graham and the Executive Director of the Pueblo City-County Library Foundation and Strategic Initiatives Nick Potter, Gomez made similar remarks in a recent visit to the library.

"He made the same similar comments to another staff member at the library about a woman on the second floor who had a beard and a man wearing a pink dress on the first floor, wanting to know if they were 'done with rainbow story time,'" said Graham.

Separate from the censure vote, Pueblo library leaders said those comments violated several state and federal anti-discrimination laws, including the recently passed Kelly Loving Act.

"The Federal Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Colorado anti-discrimination act, and then also what we're really talking about is medical information for our employees," said Potter.

A censure does not remove Gomez from his position on Council, rather it's a formal vote to show disapproval of his actions. However, comments Gomez made while at the library could result in further consequences. Potter said a repeated offense could result in legal action.

"We really want to serve as a welcoming environment where everyone can access our services," said Potter. "What we're saying is that he will be treated just like anybody else that comes to the library."

We reached out to Councilmember Gomez for comment Monday afternoon. As of Monday evening, he has not responded.

The censure vote will likely happen at the next Pueblo City Council session scheduled for Monday the 28.

