New changes coming to parking in Downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs is rolling out a new parking and curb management plan aimed at improving meter usage and resources for drivers in Downtown and Old Colorado City.

The comprehensive plan outlines several upcoming changes to the parking system.

"What really it comes down to is access to places people want to go and need to go," said Alyssa Alt, Colorado Springs parking enterprise manager.

One of the initial noticeable changes will be the parking meters themselves.

"We're going to be updating our parking meters here in the near term," said Alt.

The new solar-powered meters will offer expanded payment options, making it easier for drivers to pay for parking.

"They will have tap to pay so you don't have to insert your credit card anywhere," said Alt.

These upgraded meters will also collect data that could eventually lead to more dynamic parking rates, though Alt emphasized that such changes are still in the future.

"Sometime in the future, we'll really be looking at our data and analyzing it and then using it to make really good decisions about how people can use our system," said Alt.

Visitors to Downtown Colorado Springs have expressed appreciation for the current parking rates and hope they remain reasonable.

"I love the rates. You don't have to worry about forking out a lot of extra money," said Vanessa Meade, who was visiting Downtown from Woodland Park for her birthday.

Sierra Garcia, visiting from Denver, shared similar sentiments.

"If they have, like, certain parts of the city more expensive to park, then you're going to see overcrowded spaces and the less expensive (ones)," Garcia said. "I was really pleased with how cheap it was."

The plan also addresses loading zones. Coincidentally, construction on Tejon Street will add dedicated loading zones for rideshares and food delivery apps.

For parking garages, Alt mentioned that way-finders may be added in the future, though it's too early to determine if there will be any definitive changes.

___

Possible arson leaves Colorado Springs family devastated What started as a normal Fourth of July for the Estep family ended in devastation after their house went up in flames. Possible arson leaves Colorado Springs family devastated

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.