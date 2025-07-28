'It's about the sanctity of this town's soul', Palmer Lake, Tri-Lakes citizens continue fight against Buc-ee's

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — Palmer Lake residents are continuing their opposition to a proposed Buc-ee's development despite a new proposed agreement between the town and the retailer.

At a packed meeting Sunday at the Barn in Woodmoor, Tri Lakes Preservation leaders and a group of Palmer Lake citizens running for the town's Board of Trustees shared their plans to fight future annexation proposals.

"We should be, as you say, good neighbors, being able to work this out. But it's just not been like that," said Karen Stuth, who lives in Palmer Lake.

Stuth, a Palmer Lake homeowner since 2001, challenged the financial necessity of the development.

"I do believe that all of this, 'oh my god, we need the money' message is not true. We passed the largest budget ever in our whole history this past December," Stuth said.

The meeting featured three Palmer Lake residents - Beth Harris, Roger Moseley, and John Marble - who announced their plans to run for Board of Trustee seats that could open following a recall election scheduled for September 9.

"It's about the sanctity of this town's soul," Marble said.

Two trustees are currently up for recall, while a third trustee, previously targeted for recall, Dennis Stern, is now Mayor Pro Tem following the resignation of former Mayor Glant Havenar. This position change makes Stern ineligible for recall.

Stern defended the trustees facing recall, saying, "The claims that they acted inappropriately, that they have somehow acted wrongly, is incorrect."

The September 9 date is significant for multiple reasons. Stern said on August 20, the town's planning commission will likely recommend an updated zoning ordinance for a Buc-ee's annexation. If recommended, the Board will vote on annexation eight days later.

Then, on September 9, alongside the recall elections, the town will vote on whether all annexations should go to referendums - meaning even an approved annexation in late August could later be voted down by citizens.

Regarding water concerns, Stern stated, "That water is already being used, is just dispersed from Castle Rock to Colorado Springs and all that we so we're not using any more water than is already being used."

Stern believes outside influences and a small but vocal group are driving anti-Buc-ee's sentiment, saying, "It doesn't take very many voices to be the loudest."

Harris countered this claim, responding, "The main outside influence here is Buc-ee's."

When asked if the new proposal changes anything, Stuth and Harris said no, adding that water is a finite resource along the Front Range, and a new well won't change that reality.

___

Erosion concerns along a busy Colorado highway A News5 viewer reached out concerned about erosion along Highway 24. Erosion concerns along a busy Colorado highway

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.