Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs under 'controlled access' Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Police were investigating a situation at a Colorado Springs hospital on Thursday.

News5 started taking calls from viewers at Penrose Hospital in the area of N. Nevada Avenue and Jackson Street at about 10:45 a.m., concerned about the status of the hospital. A spokesperson with CommonSpirit confirmed they were under "controlled access" as of 11 a.m.

Police were not able to share any additional information the last time this article was updated.

"No one is allowed IN the hospital," a CommonSpirit Spokesperson wrote to News5 about what 'controlled access' is. "People can leave. We are limiting activity inside the hospital."

News5 has sent a crew to the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.

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