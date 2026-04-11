The environmental impacts of thousands of gallons of gasoline spilling into the Arkansas River

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A fuel truck flipped over on I-25 in Pueblo, and crews worked overnight to reopen the interstate. The accident occurred on March 17th.

One day later, the debris was seemingly cleared, but approximately 2,700 gallons of fuel had spilled into the Arkansas River without many being alerted

Jim Prioreschi, president of the Pueblo Conservancy District, is responsible for maintaining the land around the Arkansas River. He said he was alarmed to find out through the grapevine that the fuel from the truck was unaccounted for.

"They knew something was going on with the dead fish, the booms, the sheen down at the confluence," Prioreschi said.

Prioreschi emailed Pueblo’s Stormwater Director, Kurt Patrick, who replied that the majority of the fuel flowed into the Arkansas River. However, Prioreschi and many others had no idea the contamination had occurred.

"I’ve talked to people just today. The lady I was meeting earlier, before this, she didn't even know anything about it, and she's with the chamber," Prioreschi said.

The Environmental Protection Agency told me that after receiving a spill report from the state, the agency notifies downstream water systems to close their intakes. An EPA coordinator touched base with several local organizations.

While some mention the truck spill online, only the EPA’s website mentions the gasoline contaminating the river.

"I don't know too many people that actually go to the EPA website. If it would have been publicly announced, they might be, you know, have more response to it," Prioreschi said.

I asked Pueblo Public Works why this contamination wasn’t shared with Pueblo’s residents. Their email response directed me back to the EPA.

The City of Pueblo told me that lead agencies like the EPA and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment would give public notice.

CDPHE tells me “Staff members from our Water Quality Control and Hazardous Materials and Waste Management divisions supported the response and cleanup efforts in partnership with the City of Pueblo, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the EPA. Our main role in these efforts has been in directing water and soil testing, inspecting the storm drain, and advising the contractor handling cleanup and recovery.”

“We contacted drinking water systems downstream of the spill to verify that the impacted area of the Arkansas River was not used as a drinking water source at the time of the spill. We also contacted local health officials and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. They may have more information about the evaluation of impacts to local recreational uses in the Arkansas River, and further public outreach.”

Prioreschi remains concerned by the amount of gasoline that disrupted a river he is proud of.

"They might have got these [booms] up after it all went through, you know. “You send that much down through here, it's, it's going to cause a lot of havoc," Prioreschi said.

