City upgrades to two playgrounds making a difference for visitors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The city has prioritized creating accessible spaces for all abilities, including wheelchair and stroller-friendly trails on the East Side and across the city.

As part of these improvements, Woodland Hills and Rampart Park recently reopened with new features designed to make the playgrounds safer and more accessible.

Woodland Hills held a ribbon-cutting in October for its new playground, which includes a ramp into the play pit and an accessible picnic table. Rampart Park followed with updates in November, adding artificial grass to the play area.

Nearly half a year later, visitors are enjoying the changes.

On a sunny Monday afternoon, two-year-old Colton visited Rampart Park. He is a regular at the park, and while he still needs a little help from his mother to get to the top of the slide, the additions make the jungle gym friendlier and safer for little ones.

Jordan Gauson recently brought family to Rampart Park for the first time.

"I have four kids. Oldest is eight, twins are six and my baby is one," said Gauson. "When they do have a chance to run around, we got to let them roam free. We should get our kids out more, and the fact that we have this park, it gives us a safe place to go and do that," said Gauson.

Neither of these parks is just for young children. Danny and Teresa Hensley visit Rampart Park to walk their dog or take their grandchildren to the playground.

"We live just two blocks down the road," said the Hensley's.

"My 10-year-old granddaughter always makes friends at the park," said Teresa Hensley.

Whether it is Colton, Gauson's four kids, or the Hensleys' grandchild, these improvements are helping to build a sense of community.

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