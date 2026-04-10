Eastern Colorado Springs homeowners prep for possible high fire risks from neighboring prairies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Despite getting some much-needed moisture in the Pikes Peak region Thursday, warm and dry temperatures expected this weekend will likely keep fire risks high throughout El Paso County.

In eastern Colorado Springs, residents experience wildfires spreading from a different source than most of the city.

While many are familiar with the wildland urban interface, where the forest meets city neighborhoods, the Colorado Springs Fire Department introduced a new term last summer, the prairieland urban interface.

Out by Banning Lewis Ranch, this is the main fire risk homeowners face. Colorado Springs Fire Department Marshal Kris Cooper said vegetation in this part of town tends to dry up quicker than trees do further west.

"In the east side of town, there's all this undeveloped area," said Marshal Cooper.

It tends to be a bigger problem when a home backs up to these grassy, undeveloped spots.

"The challenge for most homeowners out east is the risk may not be on their specific property," said Marshal Cooper.

Krista West, who has lived in Banning Lewis Ranch for more than three years, refers to herself as a "fire nerd."

"You asked me what I put in my go bag… all of these things," said West. "It's a very different environment out here. The last three years, I've seen wildfire smoke from my own home."

West said she interacted with firefighters professionally, which inspired her to go back to school to study grassland area fires.

"I interacted with a lot of firefighters professionally, and it inspired me to go back to school where I studied in part grassland area fires," said West.

She got to work on her own home to prepare for the risks.

"My husband and I started in that zero to five foot clearance area of our home removing anything that's flammable or combustible. We then made sure there were enough additional plants or patio furniture which could easily catch fire," said West.

In spite of the work she and her neighbors have done, West said overall, this part of Colorado Springs could be doing more to protect their homes and those of neighbors.

Marshal Cooper said overall, the potential risk remains the same. But with so many homes close together next door to open prairie, West emphasizes the importance of neighbors helping each other out.

"Make sure you are hardening your structure, or making sure you're not building with materials that catch fire easily," said West.

Though West works from home, she said many of her neighbors commute long distances from the area.

The fire department said people who plan to be some distance from their home should abide by their Ready, Set, Go plan. Officials advise residents to have Peak Alerts on, keep a go bag in their car and monitor Red Flag Warnings.

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