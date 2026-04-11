Manitou artist's tribute to troops gains new relevance amid Iran conflict

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — U.S. military men and women now facing danger in Iran are following orders out of patriotism and duty. Their service is honored in the art of a Manitou Springs artist who was inspired by her own family serving in other conflicts.

Brush strokes inspired out of a mother's love and concern led to a work called "Fallen Soldier." It was created by Sharon Dahlen for her soldier son who was deployed to fight in Afghanistan after 9/11.

"I had never had a child in a war zone, and he wasn't there very long before he lost 8 men in the field, and when that happened, I didn't know if he was going to be OK," said Dahlen.

Dahlen creates and sells her art, and the works of others, out of her shop, Cherokee's of Manitou. It is often recognized for the whimsical bear carvings out front. Inside and upstairs, there is a series of heartfelt military paintings motivated by her son's reports from war.

"I thought if I could touch his heart when he got home and he could talk about it, then he would be OK, he would be able to heal," said Dahlen.

Just in the past few days, stories of A-10 missions in Iran have resulted in multiple requests for prints of Dahlen's painting of the airplane.

"Called The Sound of Freedom, and that painting, he said every time he [her son] heard that A-10 fly overhead he knew he had a chance to get home alive," said Dahlen.

There is also the current relevance of a piece called "Leave No-One Behind."

"I just love that and what they just did rescuing the pilots, that just happened in Iran because they spent spared no expense going in and getting those young men and getting them home safe," said Dahlen.

The military art is located on the second floor of Cherokee's on purpose. It is less busy, quieter, and a place where there can be introspection.

"Some of the post-traumatic stress syndrome people, they'll actually go and put their hand up on the painting and start talking and telling stories," said Dahlen.

Art that started for a son in the Army, another son in the Navy, and a husband who served in the Air Force, is now a nod to all who serve.

"They believe in good and in God and they go out there and they risk their lives," said Dahlen.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

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