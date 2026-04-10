Many Colorado Springs residents are unaware of utility assistance options available to help pay bills

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Concerns about the planned decommissioning of the Ray Nixon Power Plant and its potential impact on utility costs are raising questions about how residents will be affected.

In Southeast Colorado Springs, residents say even small increases in utility bills could make a difference, but many are not aware of assistance programs available to help.

"I'm sure it's gonna be a factor, but it's not something we'd want to budget in," said Analilian Sorensen one Southeast resident.

I asked a handful of Southeast Colorado Springs residents if they were familiar with the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program, also known as LEAP, and the Citizens Option to Provide Energy, known as Project COPE. They all said no.

"I have not heard about it," said Israel Rivas.

"Uh no, I'm not familiar with them," said Analilian Sorensen.

LEAP is a federal program that helps qualifying households pay heating bills during the winter application period from November through April.

To qualify for LEAP, a person must earn a maximum family household income that does not exceed 60% of the state's median income level, and pay home heating costs either directly to a utility company or to a landlord as part of rent.

If you are approved for LEAP, payments are made directly to your primary heating fuel vendor and a notice will be sent to you informing you of the benefit amount.

Project COPE is a local program where emergency assistance is used only when additional help is needed or when LEAP is not enough.

"I do pay around like $300 already, so if it gets higher, it would... not be good for me and my family," said Rivas.

"I think I would definitely look into it, especially if it's something that's going to assist," added Sorensen.

LEAP applications are currently open with a deadline of April 30.

As utility costs remain uncertain, understanding what assistance is available could be key for families trying to keep up with rising bills.

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