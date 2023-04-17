Judge warns Letecia Stauch about outbursts and behavior in court

COLORADO SPRINGS — At the beginning of Monday's court session, the judge in the Letecia Stauch murder trial warned the defendant about her previous behavior in the courtroom. Viewers of the live stream from last week noticed the defendant appeared to be giving the middle finger to people in the courtroom during testimony.

District Attorney Michael Allen brought the behavior to the attention of the court this morning. Judge Gregory Werner was prepared to admonish Stauch to follow decorum in the courtroom and not interact with others. The judge stated her behavior could be considered contempt of court or witness intimidation.

She was warned further outbursts could result in removal from the courtroom during proceedings or being handcuffed to a poll to restrict the use of her hands.

Stauch is now in a different chair that does not rock or swivel, and is facing the judge's bench.

Additionally, one of the jurors in the case was replaced by an alternate this morning after they came forward to say they know one of the witnesses in the case. The judge thanked the juror for her service, reminded her not to disclose the identities of other jurors, and is free to speak with anyone about the case.

Judge Werner also ordered the raw data on a sanity evaluation for Letecia Stauch to be entered into the court data system, sealed, and available to only the prosecution and defense. The prosecution asked the court to enter the information to ensure there was a court order sealing access to the data, citing a prior incident in which information was unsealed by another party.

Follow updates from the courtroom with News5's Ashley Portillo on Twitter. As is normal in Colorado courts, media coverage of the events will be limited. No cameras are allowed in the courtroom to cover the actual trial process. However, anyone can watch using the virtual courtroom option from the El Paso County court system.

At the time of his disappearance, law enforcement began a search for Gannon based on information provided by the stepmother who claimed he had gone to a friend’s house and had not returned.

Following several weeks of law enforcement and community-led searches for the missing boy, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested Letecia Stauch in early March on charges of murder, child abuse, and crime of violence before his body was recovered.

Throughout all efforts to locate Gannon, investigators were already focused on Letecia Stauch based on her statements to law enforcement and evidence found at the family home and within her car.

During an initial interview with detectives, Letecia Stauch claimed a Hispanic male had raped her and kidnapped Gannon. According to court documents, she refused to undergo a medical examination to find evidence of a sexual assault and refused to provide any further description of an attacker. She later provided many different versions of events, which investigators detailed in the arrest affidavit.

Investigators believe Gannon was shot, stabbed, and beaten in his basement bedroom by the stepmother on January 27, 2020. A forensic search of the family home found blood stains were found on the boy’s mattress, carpet, baseboards, and electrical socket by his bed.

'My little boy is not coming home': Parents react to news of stepmother's arrest on murder charge

Gannon Stauch's stepmother charged with first-degree murder

Police say Gannon’s body was loaded into Stauch’s Volkswagen Tiguan to hide his body before she parked the car at the Colorado Springs Airport where she rented another vehicle and picked up his father after he traveled for military service.

One of the areas searched by law enforcement was a stretch of Highway 105 in Douglas County where investigators recovered a piece of bloody wood. The arrest affidavit states investigators believe Gannon’s body was originally dumped at this location using her Volkswagen, but she later returned to the area in another vehicle.

Gannon’s remains were eventually found on March 17, 2020, inside a suitcase dumped under a bridge near Pace, Florida. Investigators believe the stepmother dumped the body during a trip to South Carolina.

