Gannon's father resumes testimony in the murder trial of his ex-wife

COLORADO SPRINGS — Testimony is underway in an El Paso County, Colorado courtroom for the murder trial of Letecia Stauch, accused of killing her stepson Gannon Stauch in January 2020. Stauch has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

The trial will resume on Wednesday morning with Al Stauch returning to the witness stand to testify. Dozens more witnesses will be testifying in the weeks ahead. The trial is expected to take up to six weeks.

Day three of testimony continued with Al Stauch taking the stand to testify. Day three opened with the continuation of hearing a second FBI-recorded phone call from February 2020, weeks after Gannon’s disappearance.

Through tears, Letecia said she’s tired of crying. She told Al that he hasn’t been on her side because he isn’t talking to her. Al said, he just doesn’t know what’s going on, “We have a gap between us right now... There’s no closing that gap until we get to the truth,” Al added.

Throughout the call Letecia continued to ask for immunity, she indicated to Al that someone had taken Gannon. Al said he assumed Letecia was crying at some point, but he also believed some of her emotions and crying were fake and made up. Al believed she was trying to manipulate him.

On the witness stand, Al Stauch continued answering questions about the phone calls that happened about 2 1/2 weeks after Gannon was reported missing. The court listened to another FBI-recorded phone call nowon the witness stand, answering questions about the phone calls that happened about 2 1/2 weeks after Gannon was reported missing.

In the phone call, Al is asking Letecia about where Gannon is and where she took him. She said, “You’re not trying to talk to me. You’re trying to put me six feet under is what you’re trying to do!” Al - “Right now, just tell me the truth.”

Letecia then texted a photo to Al of who she says is Quincy Brown. Al saw the photo, and said it’s a mugshot from Google. Letecia said, “probably because he’s been in jail before.”

Al said he did a Google search of mugshots for Quincy Brown, and found the photo Letecia sent him.

District Attorney Michael Allen is asking Al questions about Letecia knowing right from wrong and her mental condition or illnesses.

Allen asked Al what his opinion is on Letecia’s sanity. Al - “I believe she was and absolutely is 100% sane on what I witnessed and laid out. I have no indication it was anything else. From the time I met her, even to today.”

The defense's attorneys are preparing to cross examine Al Stauch.

As is normal in Colorado courts, media coverage of the events will be limited. As of right now, no cameras will be allowed in the courtroom to cover the actual trial process. However, anyone can watch using the virtual courtroom option from the El Paso County court system.

On the first day of testimony from her ex-husband Al Stauch, the prosecution is on a path to demonstrate allegations the stepmother lied to her husband and law enforcement in an attempt to manipulate the investigation.

Under questioning from District Attorney Michael Allen, Al Stauch described Letecia as manipulative, and also spoke about the moment that he began questioning Letecia’s involvement in his son’s disappearance.

Al said he was out of town for work and military training in Oklahoma, when he learned about his son’s disappearance on Monday, January 27, he said he flew home so he could help find his son.

Recorded phone conversations between the couple at the time demonstrate how the husband was already questioning the version of events his wife presented to him about Gannon's disappearance.

District Attorney Michael Allen said the FBI was working with Al at this point, and told him how to handle the conversation. Al said he was looking to know more about the timeline leading up to Gannon’s disappearance.

During the phone conversation, you heard Letecia talk about a man who had broken into their home, raped and beat her, then kidnapped the son. “My mind was completely f**king gone,” Letecia Stauch said. “I tried, I didn’t know what was going on." Earlier in the testimony, Al said, “My first impression was that it was a bulls**t story.”

Stauch Family

During the phone conversation, Letecia claimed she was being treated like a criminal, and investigators and law enforcement were “barking up the wrong tree.”

Al: “I have a very straight up question. Did you kill Gannon?”

Letecia: “No!”

Al: “I need you to answer me, yes or no.”

Letecia: “Did I kill Gannon? The answer is no. I can’t believe you asked me this,” she yelled.

Al: “I have to be straight up… There’s a lot of unknowns. This is the 4th version of the same story… I just don’t know what the hell is going on.”

Letecia: “I loved Gannon… I would never want to hurt Gannon.”

District Attorney Michael Allen asked Al about a few examples in his and Letecia’s relationship where he felt manipulated by her. Those included two false burglary reports, and claims of sexual harassment from someone in Al’s unit while he was stationed in Alaska, which eventually led Al to want to leave. Allen also asked Al if Letecia told Al that she was pregnant with twins at one point. Al responded, “Yes.” He went on to say, he believes she was never pregnant with twins, and he never went to doctor’s appointments related to pregnancy.

Throughout Al’s testimony, Letecia had her head facing down, with her hair covering her face.

READ THE ARREST AFFIDAVIT FOR LETECIA STAUCH

Prosecutors challenge insanity claim during opening statements in Letecia Stauch's murder trial

Gannon’s disappearance

At the time of his disappearance, law enforcement began a search for Gannon based on information provided by the stepmother who claimed he had gone to a friend’s house and had not returned.

Following several weeks of law enforcement and community-led searches for the missing boy, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested Letecia Stauch in early March on charges of murder, child abuse, and crime of violence before his body was recovered.

Throughout all efforts to locate Gannon, investigators were already focused on Letecia Stauch based on her statements to law enforcement and evidence found at the family home and within her car.

During an initial interview with detectives, Letecia Stauch claimed a Hispanic male had raped her and kidnapped Gannon. According to court documents, she refused to undergo a medical examination to find evidence of a sexual assault and refused to provide any further description of an attacker. She later provided many different versions of events, which investigators detailed in the arrest affidavit.

Investigators believe Gannon was shot, stabbed, and beaten in his basement bedroom by the stepmother on January 27, 2020. A forensic search of the family home found blood stains were found on the boy’s mattress, carpet, baseboards, and electrical socket by his bed.

'My little boy is not coming home': Parents react to news of stepmother's arrest on murder charge

Gannon Stauch's stepmother charged with first-degree murder

Police say Gannon’s body was loaded into Stauch’s Volkswagen Tiguan to hide his body before she parked the car at the Colorado Springs Airport where she rented another vehicle and picked up his father after he traveled for military service.

One of the areas searched by law enforcement was a stretch of Highway 105 in Douglas County where investigators recovered a piece of bloody wood. The arrest affidavit states investigators believe Gannon’s body was originally dumped at this location using her Volkswagen, but she later returned to the area in another vehicle.

Gannon’s remains were eventually found on March 17, 2020, inside a suitcase dumped under a bridge near Pace, Florida. Investigators believe the stepmother dumped the body during a trip to South Carolina.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.