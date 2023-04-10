Stauch trial enters 2nd week, medical examiner reviews Gannon's injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS — Testimony in the second week of Letecia Stauch's murder trial opened with a review of the autopsy report showing Gannon's injuries.

According to the medical examiner, Gannon was shot, stabbed, and beaten before being placed in a suitcase and dumped on the side of the road in Florida.

On Friday, jurors in the Letecia Stauch trial learned more about the evidence in the case, including the suitcase Gannon Stauch's body was found in, the 12-hour stay at a Florida hotel a week after her stepson disappeared, the local school she just got hired at, and suspicious text messages with her neighbor. Day 4 testimony wrap-up

Stauch has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in this case.

Among the witnesses called to testify by the prosecution on Friday was Lt. Jason Hess with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Hess said he was part of the investigation early on when Gannon was reported missing. On January 28, he had a phone conversation with Letecia, who told him Gannon had not returned home and she didn’t have any new information.

Hess described responding to more than 30 calls throughout his career about a runway or missing child. He said emotional reactions can vary, but in similar situations to Gannon's, when a young boy is missing overnight, the parent's emotions are more visible and present.111

Hess was asked by the prosecution if Letecia appeared to be suffering from any mental illnesses, and Hess said “no.” He added that she would answer his questions logically, and understand what questions he was asking her.

The defense began their cross-examination of Hess and asked him how many people he’s met who suffer from a dissociative identity disorder. He said he doesn’t believe he’s met any.

Gannon’s disappearance

At the time of his disappearance, law enforcement began a search for Gannon based on information provided by the stepmother who claimed he had gone to a friend’s house and had not returned.

Following several weeks of law enforcement and community-led searches for the missing boy, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested Letecia Stauch in early March on charges of murder, child abuse, and crime of violence before his body was recovered.

Throughout all efforts to locate Gannon, investigators were already focused on Letecia Stauch based on her statements to law enforcement and evidence found at the family home and within her car.

During an initial interview with detectives, Letecia Stauch claimed a Hispanic male had raped her and kidnapped Gannon. According to court documents, she refused to undergo a medical examination to find evidence of a sexual assault and refused to provide any further description of an attacker. She later provided many different versions of events, which investigators detailed in the arrest affidavit.

Investigators believe Gannon was shot, stabbed, and beaten in his basement bedroom by the stepmother on January 27, 2020. A forensic search of the family home found blood stains were found on the boy’s mattress, carpet, baseboards, and electrical socket by his bed.

Police say Gannon’s body was loaded into Stauch’s Volkswagen Tiguan to hide his body before she parked the car at the Colorado Springs Airport where she rented another vehicle and picked up his father after he traveled for military service.

One of the areas searched by law enforcement was a stretch of Highway 105 in Douglas County where investigators recovered a piece of bloody wood. The arrest affidavit states investigators believe Gannon’s body was originally dumped at this location using her Volkswagen, but she later returned to the area in another vehicle.

Gannon’s remains were eventually found on March 17, 2020, inside a suitcase dumped under a bridge near Pace, Florida. Investigators believe the stepmother dumped the body during a trip to South Carolina.

