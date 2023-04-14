Jurors shown video of Letecia Stauch alleged escape attempt

COLORADO SPRINGS — In the murder trial of Letecia Stauch, the prosecution entered into evidence an incident with Letecia Stauch as she was being transported to Colorado to face charges.

Stauch was arrested in South Carolina prior to the discovery of her stepson's body inside a suitcase dumped along a Florida road in 2020. Lead Detective Jessica Bethel testified she had probable cause and obtained an arrest warrant for Stauch in early March, so she went to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to make the arrest.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office personnel transported her back to Colorado to face charges. According to Bethel, the process was recorded due to previous behavior by the suspect.

She said of Stauch's behavior, “She was calm, she ate, she sang songs, she played trivia." Bethel also said Letecia had conversations not related to the investigation, she ate and drank, and was able to use the restroom.

However, during this process there was an incident that resulted in the defendant being charged with escape. The court was shown video of Letecia seen manipulating her hands out of the restraints, glancing over several times, then taking a Monster Energy can and hitting a member of law enforcement in the head with it.

The driver of the vehicle then slams on the brakes, and the vehicle pulls over on the side of the highway.

As deputies are working to restrain her Letecia Stauch says, “She keeps threatening me the whole time" in regard to one of the people involved in the transport. Bethel is heard saying, “Cooperate with me.” To which Letecia replies, “I will with you, but not with her.” At that point, she was informed she would face another criminal charge.

Earlier, Bethel testified that Letecia was moving around before slipping out of her handcuffs, and glancing at the deputies’ waist areas where their guns were. The detective said it was a very dangerous situation, and that Letecia was already suspected of murder, then assaulted a deputy who was armed and attempted to obtain her firearm.

At the time of his disappearance, law enforcement began a search for Gannon based on information provided by the stepmother who claimed he had gone to a friend’s house and had not returned.

Following several weeks of law enforcement and community-led searches for the missing boy, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested Letecia Stauch in early March on charges of murder, child abuse, and crime of violence before his body was recovered.

Throughout all efforts to locate Gannon, investigators were already focused on Letecia Stauch based on her statements to law enforcement and evidence found at the family home and within her car.

During an initial interview with detectives, Letecia Stauch claimed a Hispanic male had raped her and kidnapped Gannon. According to court documents, she refused to undergo a medical examination to find evidence of a sexual assault and refused to provide any further description of an attacker. She later provided many different versions of events, which investigators detailed in the arrest affidavit.

Investigators believe Gannon was shot, stabbed, and beaten in his basement bedroom by the stepmother on January 27, 2020. A forensic search of the family home found blood stains were found on the boy’s mattress, carpet, baseboards, and electrical socket by his bed.

Police say Gannon’s body was loaded into Stauch’s Volkswagen Tiguan to hide his body before she parked the car at the Colorado Springs Airport where she rented another vehicle and picked up his father after he traveled for military service.

One of the areas searched by law enforcement was a stretch of Highway 105 in Douglas County where investigators recovered a piece of bloody wood. The arrest affidavit states investigators believe Gannon’s body was originally dumped at this location using her Volkswagen, but she later returned to the area in another vehicle.

Gannon’s remains were eventually found on March 17, 2020, inside a suitcase dumped under a bridge near Pace, Florida. Investigators believe the stepmother dumped the body during a trip to South Carolina.

