Defendant's half-brother asks 'Why Letecia?' before taking witness stand in murder trial

COLORADO SPRINGS — Testimony in the Letecia Stauch murder trial resumed on Tuesday with emotional testimony from her half-brother who recalled a heavy suitcase when helping her load a truck.

Stauch is accused of killing her stepson Gannon in 2020, reporting him as missing, and later dumping the body in a suitcase along the side of a road in Florida. Stauch has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in this case.

Before beginning his testimony Stauch's half-brother Dakota Lowery yelled “Why Letecia?!” He was very emotional, with tears in his eyes.

Lowery admitted he did not want to testify in the case, but was in Colorado due to a subpoena to appear as a witness.

Lowery testified saying he flew to Colorado on January 30 to meet up with Letecia and her daughter, Harley. He said, “We felt like she was being wrongly accused for something we thought she’d never do… We also wanted to come out here and look for him,” referring to Gannon.

Lowery talked about them staying at a hotel, renting a van, and then on January 31, helping to move items belonging to Letecia and Harley out of the Stauch home.

He said police officers were at the Stauch home, and they were keeping a close eye on things being brought out of the home. He shared being “just aggravated, because I feel like we was getting looked at as criminals… They were looking at the whole family.”

Lowery said, “she (Letecia) was ready to leave. I thought it was to South Carolina.” Lowery also said they never ended up searching for Gannon when they were in Colorado Springs because they felt like they weren’t being treated fairly by people and the police.

On February 1, 2020, Lowery said he and Letecia rented another van, and unloaded suitcases from the other van, and into the newly-rented van. Lowery testified saying he saw Letecia moving and carrying one suitcase that looked heavy.

Lowery said when he saw the heavy suitcase, “I didn’t feel right about it.” Lowery said he asked Letecia what was in the suitcase, and she said softballs.

A photo of the suitcase that Gannon’s body was found in was then shown in the courtroom. Lowery, very emotional, said that’s the suitcase that Letecia was struggling with, that he didn’t feel right about.

Lowery said he was ready to go home after that, and he said that was the last time he saw Letecia until today. When asked if Letecia knew right from wrong, Lowery said he thought she did, and that she was too smart.

When asked, what he thought about Letecia pleading not guilty by reason if insanity, Lowery said, “When everything first happened and we found out about the body, and we found out where we was found, at that point, I knew she did it…"

Lowery continued, "Yea, I thought she might’ve snapped and went crazy, but now, no.”

Lowery when asked about the not guilty by reason of insanity plea: “I believe that was the only way she did it at that time.” Prosecutors: “Did what?” Lowery: “That’s what we’re here for.”

Follow updates from the courtroom with News5's Ashley Portillo on Twitter.As is normal in Colorado courts, media coverage of the events will be limited. No cameras are allowed in the courtroom to cover the actual trial process. However, anyone can watch using the virtual courtroom option from the El Paso County court system.

Gannon’s disappearance

At the time of his disappearance, law enforcement began a search for Gannon based on information provided by the stepmother who claimed he had gone to a friend’s house and had not returned.

Following several weeks of law enforcement and community-led searches for the missing boy, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested Letecia Stauch in early March on charges of murder, child abuse, and crime of violence before his body was recovered.

Throughout all efforts to locate Gannon, investigators were already focused on Letecia Stauch based on her statements to law enforcement and evidence found at the family home and within her car.

During an initial interview with detectives, Letecia Stauch claimed a Hispanic male had raped her and kidnapped Gannon. According to court documents, she refused to undergo a medical examination to find evidence of a sexual assault and refused to provide any further description of an attacker. She later provided many different versions of events, which investigators detailed in the arrest affidavit.

Investigators believe Gannon was shot, stabbed, and beaten in his basement bedroom by the stepmother on January 27, 2020. A forensic search of the family home found blood stains were found on the boy’s mattress, carpet, baseboards, and electrical socket by his bed.

'My little boy is not coming home': Parents react to news of stepmother's arrest on murder charge

Gannon Stauch's stepmother charged with first-degree murder

Police say Gannon’s body was loaded into Stauch’s Volkswagen Tiguan to hide his body before she parked the car at the Colorado Springs Airport where she rented another vehicle and picked up his father after he traveled for military service.

One of the areas searched by law enforcement was a stretch of Highway 105 in Douglas County where investigators recovered a piece of bloody wood. The arrest affidavit states investigators believe Gannon’s body was originally dumped at this location using her Volkswagen, but she later returned to the area in another vehicle.

Gannon’s remains were eventually found on March 17, 2020, inside a suitcase dumped under a bridge near Pace, Florida. Investigators believe the stepmother dumped the body during a trip to South Carolina.

