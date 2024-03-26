Decision to extradite Kimberlee Singler to Colorado could take at least six months

LONDON, UK — Kimberlee Singler, the Colorado Springs mother accused of killing two of her children and injuring a third appeared in a London court on Monday. Singler fled the United States to the United Kingdom.

The court hearing was held in order to discuss whether or not Singler will be extradited back to Colorado. During the hearing, Singler confirmed basic information, such as her name and date of birth.

WATCH: LENGTHY EXTRADITION PROCESS BEGINS FOR COLORADO MOM

According to NBC News, this is one of many steps in a long extradition process. They report if the judge rules in favor of extradition, the decision would then be sent to the British Government. The judge's ruling is not expected to happen until September at the earliest.

Background Information

The incident happened on December 19 at the Palamino Ranch apartment complex near the intersection of Tutt Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard.

Singler claims the events happened during a burglary, but Colorado Authorities have dismissed that notion according to the report.

Singler's kids, Aden and Ellie Wentz, died as a result of the incident. According to an autopsy report by the El Paso County Coroner's Office, the two had a significant amount of medication that is used to treat insomnia in their systems.

After fleeing the United States, Singler was arrested in the United Kingdom on December 31.

Singler faces several counts of the following:



first-degree murder

attempted murder

child abuse

RELATED:FBI joins the search for mother wanted for alleged double murder of children

Mom accused of killing her two children says she didn't call police for 13 hours after incident

New documents reveal back and forth between ex-husband and Colorado Springs mom accused of killing children

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.