Mom accused of killing her two children says she didn't call police for 13 hours after incident

COLORADO SPRINGS — New documents reveal what Kimberlee Singler, the Colorado Springs mother accused of murdering two of her children, says happened leading up to their deaths.

Singler is accused of murdering two of her children, 7-year-old Aden Wentz and 9-year-old Elianna Wentz, and injuring her third child at a Colorado Springs condo in December. Colorado Springs Police said she was taken into custody on Dec. 30 in the United Kingdom.

Previous court documents revealed a lengthy custody battle between Singler and her ex-husband, Kevin Wentz. Documents show Singler was ordered to exchange the children to her ex-husband for "make-up parenting time" on Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. at the Stetson Hills police substation in Colorado Springs.

Scripps News obtained new court documents filed by Wentz's attorneys on Dec. 17. His attorneys said they notified Singler before the pick-up time that Wentz's sister would be picking up the children at the police substation. The attorneys said Singler sent them an email 15 minutes before the pick-up time that she would not be bringing the children.

Wentz's attorneys said they tried to call Singler but she did not answer. They said Wentz's sister got into contact with a Colorado Springs Police sergeant, who allegedly told her the police department does not get involved in domestic disputes and they were very busy and could not assist. The attorneys said between 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. the police sergeant spoke with Singler on the phone. The documents say Singler told the sergeant she would not bring the kids unless Wentz was there to get them.

Wentz agreed to pick up the children later that afternoon, but documents say Singler told police she would not commit to that and was in Breckenridge with the children.

Colorado Springs Police said they could not comment on any involvement in the custody dispute because of the ongoing investigation.

Wentz filed an emergency motion for law enforcement to enforce the parenting time on Dec. 17. Documents show a court hearing was set for three days later. On Dec. 19 before the hearing, police said they found two of the children dead inside a Colorado Springs condo.

On Dec. 20, Singler filed a motion to postpone the custody hearing due to the incident. Singler and Wentz still had a third child involved in the custody dispute. In the document, Singler explained someone had broken into her home around 11 a.m. on Dec. 18. She said the person attacked her and her children, murdering two of them, and leaving her and her third child to die. Singler said in the document that she could not call 911 until 13 hours later but did not say why.

Singler added in the document that she had just been released from the hospital and had lacerations on her neck and wrists. Authorities have since said they did not find evidence of a burglary at the condo.

Singler appeared in a London court on Monday for an extradition hearing. The judge postponed the next hearing until Feb. 26. She faces several counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and child abuse.

____

