El Paso County Coroner: High levels of insomnia medication found in Singler's children

Warning: the article deals with the deaths of two children and some viewers may find the content graphic in nature.

Two children who police say were murdered in Colorado Springs had a significant amount of medication that is used to treat insomnia in their systems. That's according to the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

Friday, the coroner's office released autopsy reports for Aden and Ellie Wentz. In addition to having potentially toxic levels of medication in their systems, the documents say that Aden died of a gunshot wound and that Ellie died of a gunshot wound and stab wounds.

The children were found dead in their mother's Stetson Hills condo just after midnight on December 19 after a burglary was reported at the Palomino Ranch Apartment Complex where the mother and children resided in Colorado Springs.

When police arrived they said they found Singler along with an 11-year-old who had both sustained apparent injuries, along with Aden and Ellie who were already dead.

At the time Singler and the 11-year-old daughter were taken to the hospital and were treated. Police say Singler was allowed to leave the hospital that evening as there was no probable cause to arrest her at that time. Police later revealed that the evidence didn't support that a burglary occurred.

Singler left the country shortly following the deaths of her children, CSPD had last seen Singler on December 23 before issuing an arrest warrant on Dec 26. She was later arrested in the U.K. on Dec 30 where she remains in custody. Her next extradition hearing is set for February 26.

Court documents show an there was an ongoing custody dispute between Singler and her husband leading up to the days before the burglary.

While the autopsies of the Singler children are public information News5 is choosing not to show those reports due to their graphic nature involving minors.

