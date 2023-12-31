Kimberly Singler has been arrested in the UK

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says Kimberlee Singler was taken into custody in the United Kingdom on December 30th. The 35-year-old woman was accused of allegedly murdering two of her children.

Crime scene tape and police cruisers were blocking access to parts of the Palomino Ranch apartment complex along Tutt. Blvd. near Stetson Hills Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. Tues. Dec. 19.

Police were called to the address just after midnight for a reported burglary. Colorado Springs Police confirmed detectives were investigating the deaths of two people found inside a unit at the complex but details were extremely limited due to the complex nature of the investigation.

In a news release on Thursday, police unveiled that when they arrived on the scene, Singler and her 11-year-old daughter had sustained injuries. A 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were found dead.

Singler and her daughter were treated on scene for their injuries before being taken to the hospital. According to police, Singler was allowed to leave the hospital because they did not have probable cause to detain her. They say she was treated as a victim/witness at the hospital.

On Dec. 26, investigators made an arrest warrant for Singler. Her charges include the following



first-degree murder

attempted first-degree murder

child abuse

first-degree assault

