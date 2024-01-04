New documents reveal back and forth between ex-husband and Colorado Springs mom accused of killing children

COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 has obtained new court documents detailing the legal battle between Kimberlee Singer and her ex-husband, Kevin Wentz, in the months leading up to the deaths of their children.

Singler is accused of killing two of her children, 7-year-old Aden Wentz and 9-year-old Elianna Wentz, and injuring a third at a Colorado Springs condo in December. Colorado Springs Police said she was taken into custody on Dec. 30 in the United Kingdom.

Court documents show Singler had filed a restraining order against her ex-husband on Sept. 14, three months before the children were found dead.

Singler claimed in the document that she was a victim of domestic abuse and physical assault/threat by Wentz. She detailed one specific incident on Sept. 8 during an apparent exchange of their children.

Singler claimed her ex-husband pulled a kitchen knife on her while calling her names. In the complaint, she also included text messages between the two, which show arguments about visitation schedules and putting their kids "in the middle of things."

During a court hearing at the end of September, a judge granted Singler's motion to restrict parenting time with Wentz due to her claims that he had pulled a knife on her. The documents said that the court decided this way to err on the side of protecting the children until a further investigation was completed.

During a November hearing, documents show the court did not find that parenting time with Wentz would endanger the physical health or emotional development of the children. Shortly after, the court ordered makeup parenting time for Wentz.

The first portion of "makeup parenting time" was ordered for Nov. 19 to Nov. 26. The second portion was ordered to start on Dec. 16 and last through Dec. 31. A judge ordered the parties to exchange the children the morning of Dec. 16 at the Stetson Hills police substation in Colorado Springs. An attorney for Wentz said Singler did not bring the children that day.

The next day, court documents show Wentz filed an emergency motion for law enforcement assistance to enforce parenting time.

Two days later, the two children were found dead. Now, Singler is accused of their murders and has been arrested in the United Kingdom. Her next court date is on Jan. 29 in London.

NBC News Foreign Correspondent Meagan Fitzgerald said that Singler will likely be back in the U.S. within three months if a judge there orders the extradition.

"She likely won't be able to appeal because that's something that has to be granted by the high court here in the UK. To that point, you have to have a really strong human rights or health argument to be able to resist extradition. So, for example, someone may try to resist if they face death or torture by returning back to their home country," said Fitzgerald.

Police have confirmed there will be a private funeral service held for Aden and Elianna Wentz this week.

An attorney for Singler's ex-husband has released a statement saying he and his surviving 11-year-old daughter "have suffered a tremendous loss and are heartbroken. They need time to mourn in peace."

