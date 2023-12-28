COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 35-year-old Kimberlee Singler, wanted for the alleged murder of two of her children.

Crime scene tape and police cruisers were blocking access to parts of the Palomino Ranch apartment complex along Tutt. Blvd. near Stetson Hills Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. Tues. Dec. 19.

Police were called to the address just after midnight for a reported burglary. Colorado Springs Police confirmed detectives were investigating the deaths of two people found inside a unit at the complex but details were extremely limited due to the complex nature of the investigation.

In a news release on Thursday, police unveiled that when they arrived on the scene, Singler and her 11-year-old daughter had sustained injuries. A 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were found dead.

Singler and her daughter were treated on scene for their injuries before being taken to the hospital. According to police, Singler was allowed to leave the hospital because they did not have probable cause to detain her. They say she was treated as a victim/witness at the hospital.

Police also revealed that this incident did not involve a burglary.

On Dec. 26, investigators made an arrest warrant for Singler. She is wanted on charges including the following:



first-degree murder - two counts

attempted first-degree murder

child abuse - three counts

first-degree assault



CSPD began efforts to locate Singler, who they say was last seen on Sat. Dec. 23. Her location is unknown at this time. Police did not provide her last known location at this time.

This is still an active investigation. If you have any information or were a witness to this crime, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

This a developing story. News5 has acquired a court document from around the time of the incident. We are working through the details in this document and will update this article as more information becomes available.

