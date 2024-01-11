Suspect charged in death of Officer Becerra pleads not guilty, trial set for May

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The only suspect facing charges connected to the death of a Fountain Police Officer pleaded not guilty Wednesday, according to court documents.

Devon Bobian is one of the three suspects that was involved in a chase that lead to Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra falling 40 feet from a bridge last year.

Bobian was in court for an arraignment hearing Wednesday, where a judge set a trial date for May 6.

The two other suspects who were connected to Officer Becerra's death have already been sentenced. Danisha Pacheco was sentenced to eight years in prison last week, and Anthony Vallejos is currently serving a 27 year sentence.

After Officer Becerra's death, former Fountain Police Chief Chris Heberer spoke highly of Becerra as a person, and as a member of law enforcement.

