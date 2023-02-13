13-year-old in Florida to run one mile in honor of Officer Julian Becerra

FOUNTAIN, CO — A 13-year-old boy in Central Florida will run a mile in honor of fallen Fountain Police Department Officer Julian Becerra Tuesday night.

Zechariah Cartledge of Running 4 Heroes will run his 1,449th Mile in honor of Officer Becerra while carrying a flag in his honor.

The run will take place at approximately 7 p.m. ET in Winter Springs, Florida, but Zechariah is encouraging people from all over to join in a one mile walk or run to honor Officer Becerra.

Zechariah's run will be uploaded to the Running 4 Heroes page after he finishes the run and people will be able to interact with the video.

Zechariah previously ran to honor fallen El Paso County Sheriff Deputy Andrew Peery, his 1,294th mile.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.