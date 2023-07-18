New details released about what led to Fountain Officer Julian Becerra's deadly fall

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has released the probable cause affidavit for the arrest of Devon Bobian, a suspect allegedly responsible for Officer Becerra's death.

On Tuesday, the affidavit revealed key details in the moments before Officer Becerra fell 40 ft.

According to the affidavit following a lengthy police chase that began in Pueblo, Fountain Police Officers engaged Devon Bobian, and two others at South Academy Boulevard before performing a tactical vehicle intervention— disabling the vehicle Bobian was driving.

The affidavit states that as Officer Becerra exited his vehicle he found himself pinned between his patrol vehicle and the guardrail of the South Academy Boulevard bridge.

Bobian allegedly climbed on top of Officer Becerra's vehicle, and pointed in a "threatening manner toward Officer Becerra," before turning and continuing to run northeast on South Academy Boulevard eventually being arrested by other Fountain Officers.

The affidavit says that it was during this interaction when Bobian was on top of Becerra's vehicle facing Officer Becerra when Becerra fell 40 ft. off the bridge. Officer Becerra would be medically evacuated by helicopter to a hospital where he would die from his injuries nine days later.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office in an autopsy report stated Becerra died from multiple blunt-force trauma injuries sustained during his fall. The coroner's office ruled Becerra's death an accident.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office has charged Bobian with:



murder in the second degree

aggravated robbery

vehicular eluding

criminal attempt (aggravated robbery)

possession of weapons by a previous offender

aggravated motor vehicle theft

It is unclear when Bobian is set to appear in court. News5 has reached out to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office and is awaiting a response.

