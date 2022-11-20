18 injured, 5 dead in shooting at Colorado Springs nightclub Club Q

COLORADO SPRINGS — Late Saturday night into early Sunday morning first responders rushed to the scene of a shooting at Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs where police say 18 people were injured and 5 have died.

The area of N. Carefree and N. Academy in Colorado springs is closed for police activity and medical personnel rushing to and from the scene. Colorado Springs Police say they received a call for an active shooter at 11:57 pm Saturday night.

The suspect has been apprehended and taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

Club Q posted on their Facebook page stating they are "devastated by the senseless attack on our community". They express somber gratitude to their patrons by saying "we thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

A press conference with the 4th Judicial District District Attorneys's Office, Colorado Springs Police and Mayor John Suthers is scheduled for 8 am. We will carry the press conference live on KOAA News 5.

News 5 crews on the scene will bring updates during our newcast on-air from 7-8 am and online.

We will update this story as we get more information from Colorado Springs Police Department leaders.

