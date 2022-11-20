Colorado Healing Fund activated in wake of Club Q shooting, funds already being distributed

COLORADO SPRINGS — Right now, the Colorado Healing Fund has been activated after a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

The fund provides the safest way for people to donate and makes sure that the funds go to the victims and their families.

Since its activation on November 20th the Colorado Healing fund has already distributed a total of $245,000 dollars to victims and their families of the Club Q shooting.

The first distribution of money amounted to about $50,000 and was distributed within the first 24 hours of the shooting to the Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance (COVA). COVA used those funds to support travel and the immediate needs of the families of the victims.

On the 21st of November, the CHF released $195,000 to the surviving family members of the victims who lost their lives.

You can donate online by visiting their website.

The fund is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2018 by a group of victim advocates and community leaders. The organization partners with the Colorado Crisis Education Network, the Colorado Department of Public Safety and the Colorado Department of Transportation. Initial funding was provided by the Colorado Attorney General's office upon the creation of the non-profit.

At this time the community is shaken and grasping what has happened in the past forty-eight hours. If you're looking for help the City of Colorado Springs has set up a list of links to mental health resources and community vigils following the Club Q shooting.

