Former Club Q employee remembers friends who were killed during mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — We're learning more about the victims of Saturday's mass shooting at Club Q that killed five people and injured 25 others.

Denver7 spoke to Greg Charter, a former employee at the bar, who is mourning the loss of his friends and former co-workers.

"Unapologetic. This is who I am and you can adjust or not. That’s the kind of person he was, very strong and proud," Charter said of his friend, Daniel Davis Aston, who is among the victims of the deadly shooting. "It’s just devastating to know that he, too, passed because of this event."

ABC News Daniel Davis Aston

Aston is the first victim who has been identified in the deadly shooting. The 28-year-old was working as a bartender late Saturday night when a gunman opened fire inside the club.

"It's terrifying to know that it truly can happen anywhere," Charter said.

He said the club is a haven for many in the LGBTQ+ community.

"Family and home and that’s what it means to us," he said.

Denver7 spoke to another man, who didn't want to be identified, who is mourning the loss of a friend who was also bartending that night. That victim's name has not yet been released.

"He was friendly, loving. He got along with everybody. He was the resident bartender. Everyone knew him. Everyone loved him and he loved everybody," he said.

A community in mourning is now supporting one another in a time of tragedy.

"We need to come together and stop the hate, that’s what this was. It was hate against a community that didn’t hurt anybody. We don’t hurt anybody and people hate on us," the victim's friend added.

Investigators said they would treat the investigation as one potentially involving a hate crime but said early Sunday the motive for the shooting was not yet clear.

Greg Charter has launched a GoFundMe page to help victims' families. There are several other ways Colorado can help the victims.

The City of Colorado Springs has also provided a list of mental health resources and vigils happening throughout the city for those affected following the tragedy.

