Resources for Colorado Springs community following Club Q mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police Department, advocacy groups, and outreach groups have been listing out resources and services for the Colorado Springs community and anyone affected by the Club Q shooting to seek help.

Many of these resources are being offered pro bono and may not cost anything to you, be sure to check with the service provider though.

For the City's extensive list of resources and vigils, you can click here.

Pikes Peak United Way is standing by at 211 for people to call to deal with this tragedy as well.

Pikes Peak United Way 2-1-1 will be available for those who need help to access services and find resources to deal with the aftermath of this shooting.

Another resource is being provided the Colorado Springs Police Department will be hosting a community resource expo to provide community support.

The expo will be held at the UCCS Kevin W. O'Neill Cybersecurity and Research Center.

The expo will take place on:

Monday, November 21, 2022, from 8:00AM-7:00PM

Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 8:00AM-7:00PM

Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 8:00AM-7:00PM

Colorado Springs Police are encouraging anyone in the community affected by the Club Q shooting to seek out this expo as there will be LGBTQ + support, mental health resources, spiritual support, emotional support animals, childcare, emergency financial resources, meals and more.

After last night's shooting at Club Q, the Colorado Springs Police Department is hosting a Community Resource Expo to provide our community members with support in navigating the variety of emotions surrounding this tragedy.

Uniformed Colorado Springs Police Officers will be providing security for the event.

