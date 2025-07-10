A Colorado Springs restaurant collecting donations for families displaced from the flooding in Texas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Wanting to help the families impacted by the flood, a Colorado Springs restaurant is collecting donations to take to Texas. The flash flood disaster in Texas is happening hundreds of miles away from Colorado Springs, but for the owners of Chuckwagon 719, this devastation hits close to home.

“It's really hard to see. I've been really torn up for the last four or five days over it and it's just crazy,” said Deidre Hammond, an owner of Chuckwagon 719.

Deidre and her husband Jared, are originally from Texas.

“We are sixth generation Texans,” said Deidre.

The two grew up swimming, splashing and spending countless summer days in the water of the Guadalupe River.

“Camping with family every summer like it's home for sure,” said Deidre.

She said this past week they watched as floods devastated that same area.

“It was pretty unbelievable to see how high that the river got, and just the force of it I mean, I've never really seen anything like that,” said Deidre.

The Hammond’s have decided to collect donations to send to families in Texas displaced by the flood. They have set up a table in their restaurant for people to drop off donations at. They are accepting anything from school supplies, backpacks and non-perishable items.

“Mainly those kinds of things because necessities, feminine products and diapers, wipes things like that,” said Deidre and Jared.

This Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the following Saturday, July 19, they are holding a donation drive outside the restaurant in Colorado Springs.

“We are just asking if someone could help out, help out,” said Jared.

The Hammond’s hope the Colorado Springs community can come together so they can help families in Texas overcome.

“To be able to get back anyway we can... it's just we would love to do, anything we can do,” said Deidre.

Deidre said if you are not able to attend one of the donation drives but would still like to donate, call them at (832)877-0549.

Eleanor Sheahan

___

New changes coming to parking in Downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City Colorado Springs is rolling out a new parking and curb management plan aimed at improving meter usage and resources for drivers in Downtown and Old Colorado City. New changes coming to parking in Downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.