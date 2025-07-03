Pueblo Police install camera's at one intersection in Bessemer

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department has installed cameras to improve safety in the Bessemer neighborhood. The four new cameras are on the corner of Mesa Avenue and Elm Street.

Pueblo Police Department’s Deputy Chief James Martin said this technology will help police investigations. The unit is called a camera trailer.

“So, they're trailers with access cameras mounted on them. There's four cameras that are mounted up there. We can position three of the cameras in the neighborhood or the area that we're looking at,” said Martin.

He said the camera feed is sent to the department's Real Time Crime Center for review.

“So, our Real Time Crime Center technicians can watch those feeds and see if there's any type of crimes occurring. We can also dispatch officers to those locations if we see something happening,” said Martin.

Eleanor Sheahan

Martin said police adjust camera trailers based on crime trends.

“We've been notified by some of our citizens, there are some crime issues occurring in that area, so we went ahead and deployed that camera to that area to help identify those issues,” said Martin.

He said video surveillance from these cameras will assist police in investigations and help keep people safe.

“It assists our officers in responding to scenes when we have incidents occurring to know what they're getting into and what they're responding to,” said Martin.

Police put a camera trailer at the Mesa Avenue and Elm Street intersection after receiving reports from neighbors about crime happening in Bessemer.

“We want to provide the best service to our citizens, so that's what we utilize these trailers for, is to help drive crime down and improve the quality of life in our community,” said Martin.

The camera trailer is solar powered and runs 24/7. Martin said the camera’s are video only and they do not record audio.

