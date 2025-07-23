Pueblo businesses can now register security cameras with the police department

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department is looking to businesses and citizens to help them prevent crimes, and a fairly new program is making strides.

It allows businesses and homeowners to register their security cameras and provide video to law enforcement upon request if a crime happens in the area.

While the crime prevention effort is citywide, the big focus is downtown. One business owner in Pueblo said this new connection could deter theft.

“Whatever it takes just to make a presence so people know that they're not gonna be able to get away with what they're doing today,” said Rich Lane, owner of Seabel's.

He is taking every precaution to protect his beloved store.

“We've been hit hard down here on Union Avenue since January,” said Lane.

Security footage shows vandals have hit both outside and inside his store, causing thousands of dollars in vandalism and theft.

“We personally have had four broken windows. We've had someone break in(s) and (people) actually steal $75,000 worth of jewelry,” said Lane.

Lane said he had to invest in more security.

“So, now we've had to put boards up on windows. We now have scissor gates that we lock at night. We've installed extra security cameras of our own and then just recently, we partnered with the City of Pueblo, the police department, to install a real time camera for the Real Time Crime Center,” said Lane.

The Pueblo Police Department encourages anyone in the city to connect their personal or business surveillance cameras to the Real Time Crime Center. Police don't monitor those cameras, but businesses can have ones installed that police do monitor around the clock.

“I think the most important thing, it adds another set of eyes, if you will, that's constantly being monitored. 24/7,” said Lane.

Lane had four of these cameras installed on the corner outside his store.

Eleanor Sheahan

“I hope it'll help. We're encouraged by it, and knowing that we have another set of eyes, and the police department can see what we're seeing, you know, (it) lets us sleep a little bit better at night,” said Lane.

He encourages other businesses to get involved.

“If you have an opportunity to link up with the police department, do it. Don't be afraid to get involved. We need to get more eyes and help,” said Lane. “We know the police department is short staffed, and they're doing what they can do. But, if we can help with cameras or even be vigilant, as owners and residents of Pueblo, Colorado, we got to speak up and we got to help.”

Businesses and people interested in signing up can register with the Pueblo Police Department on their website.

