'I don't know where I would be,' transitional housing expanding in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs organization that offers transitional housing is expanding. Hope Homes has recently opened their fifth sober living house. It is located at Galley Road and Circle Drive on the east side of town.

Hope Homes provides transitional housing for men who were previously in prison or homeless.

“We help them with peer coaching and different kinds of services once they get here to find employment, get their credit up, be able to say they can afford their own home life skills, reconnecting with family, things like that,” said Chris Meeks, who founded the organization after he was released from prison.

“It's super personal, (I'm) very passionate about it. These guys mean everything to me, because I've been there and I get validation almost every day from the stories that these guys give me,” said Meeks.

He said the need for sober homes is growing.

“I have a 30 person wait list right now,” said Meeks.

To keep up with demand, Meeks bought another house along Galley Road. He said there are currently seven gentlemen living in the new home.

“We are trying to get houses as quickly as we can. We are trying to get furniture and supplies,” said Meeks.

Overall, Hope Homes is helping nearly 60 individuals currently, but Meeks said over the years, they have worked with many more. One is Hubert Wiley.

“If he wouldn't have given me this opportunity, I don't know where I would be. I might still be locked up,” said Wiley.

After being incarcerated for seven years, Wiley moved into a Hope Homes residence. At the time, it was one of only two sober living places for Hope Homes.

“This is a good place to start,” said Wiley.

Wiley said a safe, stable and sober place to live helped him rebuild.

“I was fortunate enough to find a job and had the income to move into my own place, and now I'm in my own apartment. I have got my license and got my own vehicle. I got my life back,” said Wiley.

Now, Wiley is paying it forward and helping other people transition from prison back into the community.

“I try to help these other guys. If they want to go to meetings, I will give them rides to meetings,” said Wiley. “If they need any help with anything, when they get out, I will help them with clothing and food and whatever. You know, that's because someone did that for me when I got out.”

Brian Saltzman is one of the current residents in Hope Homes.

“It gives you a chance to stay grounded and get your feet on the ground and get things going for yourself that you would not be able to do otherwise,” said Saltzman.

Saltzman says he was released from prison after 24 years, but unable to find a place to live or employment, Saltzman said he lived on the street for three years.

“Chris got me off the street and gave me a place to stay,” said Saltzman. “Before that, it was all really hard to maintain.”

For others, having an address and a place to go helped them get patrol.

“One of my peers from Hope Homes actually met me off the bus, helped me with fresh clothes, and helped me get started, so I've been trying to pay that forward too,” said Dirks. “When people get out, if they need a ride, whatever, I try to help by pointing them in the right direction, showing my experience.”

Patrick Dirks has been living at Hope Homes for a little over a year.

“So it's kind of an easy transition, hence the transitional home. It’s baby steps, and you get right into it, and as long as you don't rush and do everything right, it's... a perfect segue, to be honest with you, to get back to the community in a successful way,” said Dirks.

Meeks said they are always expecting donations such as furniture, toilet paper and other household items. To get connected to Hope Homes, visit their website.

