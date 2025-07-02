Give your feedback on the City of Pueblo's Arkansas River Corridor Plan

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Pueblo wants to improve recreation and the trail system along the Arkansas River, and they want public feedback. The Arkansas River Corridor Plan will improve seven miles of the river corridor, stretching from the Lake Pueblo Dam to Runyon Lake.

The Arkansas River is a popular recreational spot. During the summer, you will often find fishermen, tubers, bikers and hikers enjoying the river.

“This is beautiful, we have this river to enjoy, to just come out here and it is free,” said Veronica Romero-Romo.

Pueblo Parks and Recreation and the Pueblo Conservancy District have designed improvement plans for four specific areas. They include the Whitewater Park, Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center, Runyon Lake and the Waterworks Park.

“Some good things are definitely all the places that families can sit themselves like the rocks, the little beach area, places you could put canopies, tents, they have a lot of trash cans for people to throw their trash,” said Romero-Romo.

For the past three weeks, Romero-Romo and others have cleared up the area around the Waterworks Park. She said the river is a great place for families, but the area could use a couple improvements.

“More bathrooms would be nice on the other side,” said Romero-Romo.

Right now, there are only two portable toilets for the Waterworks Park, and they are located across the river from where most people hang out.

“None on the north side of the river park, I haven't seen any on that side where people could, yeah, use the restrooms on that side, and then also improve the parking area,” said Romero-Romo.

Currently, people can park in a dirt lot at City Park and walk down a steep hill to get to the river.

Romero-Romo suggests the master plan include more trails leading to the river to make it more accessible and have a place for concessions and entertainment.

“It would be nice if, like, where they set the softball field, if that became like an amphitheater or maybe I don't know where you could get equipment,” said Romero-Romo. “Like if you didn't have tubes, or you didn't have paddle boards, you could get them from that someplace, right there too.”

People who have feedback can fill out a survey online. They can also look through the proposed design plans for the four designated areas and vote on which one they like the best.

A spokesperson for the City of Pueblo said people have until this upcoming Monday, July 7 to fill out the survey and provide feedback on the master plan.

