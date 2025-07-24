A new foster care agency opens its doors to Pueblo families and adults with disabilities

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado nonprofit dedicated to helping the most vulnerable children and adults is expanding to Pueblo. Ariel Clinical Services places children in foster care, works as an adoption agency and provides services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The new Ariel Clinical Services office is located on West 8th Street in Pueblo. Through their office, Ariels' team will provide services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and children who have experienced abuse and neglect.

“We have expanded to Pueblo, as we have heard, there is a need in this community for our children, youth and families,” said Michelle Powner, Regional Program Manager with Ariel Clinical Services.

She said there is a need in Pueblo for more foster care services.

“It's always in Ariel's best interest that children remain at home, they remain in the community and the family structure that they have,” said Powner.

She said when that is not possible, Ariel clinicians help children find different support systems, such as foster homes.

“We have several foster homes and a group center,” said Powner.

Ariel vets and certifies foster families before placing kids in those homes. They are already helping nearly 180 children in foster care and 230 adults with intellectual developmental disabilities statewide.

“That there is safety, continuity of care, that their needs are met, so that people can fully advance in their lives, in whatever level of independence that might look like for that person,” said Powner.

With the growing need, they are looking for more foster caregivers in Pueblo. To get connected to Ariel Clinical Services you can visit their office. They are open weekdays from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

